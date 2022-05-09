3 more garment factories recognised as green

RMG

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 12:30 pm

3 more garment factories recognised as green

With the latest developmet, the total number of green factories now stands at 160

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Green RMG factory of Team Group
Green RMG factory of Team Group

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised three more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh as green – raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 160.

The latest, Epyllion Knitwears Ltd was rated gold while Tarasima Apparels Ltd and Remi Holdings Ltd received platinum ratings.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Monday.

The factories received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates from the USGBC last month, he said.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 48 are platinum rated, 98 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating. 

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001. 

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

