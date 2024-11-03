Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Economy

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 03:02 pm

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Over the course of one year, remittances have increased by 16.75%

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 03:02 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The trend of increasing remittance inflows since Sheikh Hasina's fall also continued in October, with the country receiving $2.3 billion in remittance over the month. 

Remittances amounted to $1.97 billion in October 2023.

Hosne Ara Shikha, the spokesperson and executive director of Bangladesh Bank, confirmed this information to TBS.

It is to be noted that in September, remittances stood at $2.4 billion. 

Over the course of one year, remittances have increased by 16.75%.

Meanwhile, the country's forex reserves stood at $19.87 billion as of 30 October, according to BPM6.

The BPM6 is the international standard for calculating foreign exchange reserves. The International Monetary Fund requires countries to calculate and release their foreign exchange reserves using the BPM6 method

Remittance inflow

