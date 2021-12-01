Remittance lowest in 18 months

Economy

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:27 pm

Related News

Remittance lowest in 18 months

Bangladeshi expatriates remitted $1.55 billion in November, which is nearly 25.25% year-on-year decline 

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:27 pm

 

 

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Remittance inflow has continued to drop for a six consecutive month in November, registering an 18-month low despite an upward trend in the country's trade and commerce outlook following an improved pandemic situation. 

Bangladeshi expatriates remitted $1.55 billion in November, nearly 25.25% year-on-year decline. The remittance inflow was $2.07 billion in November last year.

Besides, the total remitted amount in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year was $8.60 billion, which is a 21% drop year-on-year, according to the central banks data, released on Wednesday.

The country's remittance earnings reached an all-time high of $24.78 billion in the last fiscal year despite the Covid funk.  

The downtrend in remittance inflow has caused an increase of price and demand of dollars in the local market. Although the central bank is selling dollars as per the demand of banks, the price of dollars is not decreasing.

According to industry insiders, since the beginning of this year, the volume of imports has increased compared to exports. In addition, the demand and price of dollars in the country's market is increasing as foreign travels for study and medical treatment have resumed.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, it sold nearly $2 billion to banks from July to November this year.

Even after that, prices of all types of foreign currencies are rising in the domestic market. On Wednesday, Bangladesh Bank's dollar rate was Tk85.80, which was Tk85.50 in October.

Speaking on the matter, Md Sirajul Islam, executive director of the central bank,  said, "Remittance inflow was higher during pandemic as the expatriates sent more than usual from their savings to support their family home."

He further pointed out that many senders found their way back to informal channels like hundi as the pandemic situation improved, contributing to the dip.

He also said, "To keep the market stable, we are selling dollars based on the demands of other banks. In October, we sold $518 million and in November it was $568 million."

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the Bangladesh diaspora remitted $1.50 billion in May 2020. Although the remittance inflow went up and down during the past 18 months, in November this year, it hit the lowest.

The foreign exchange market sees mounting pressure as the trade deficit rose by three times in the July-September of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

The trade deficit rose to $6.50 billion in the July-September period of the current fiscal year, from $ 2.04 billion during the same period last fiscal year.

The trade deficit increased by 58% in one month from August to September, according to the Bangladesh Bank data.

Bangladesh / Top News

remittance flow / Expatriate Bangladeshis / Foreign income

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'