Remittance dips to 16-month low in September

Economy

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 11:38 pm

Related News

Remittance dips to 16-month low in September

Remittance inflow has dipped nearly 20%, a 16-month low in September. Bangladeshi diaspora sent home $1.73 billion compared to $2.15 billion sent in September 2020

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 11:38 pm

The remittance inflow dipped 19.75% year-on-year in September to $1.73 billion, which is also the lowest in 16 months, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

Bangladeshi expatriates sent home $2.15 billion in September last year.

The amount remitted in September this year was 4.63% lower than the August earnings. 

From July to September of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, total remittance inflow was $5.40 billion, down from $6.71 billion sent home during the same period last fiscal year.

Most of the total remittance came through Islami Bank as usual. Total inflow through the bank was about $462 million. Remittance via Dutch Bangla Bank was $204 million. State-owned Agrani Bank remitted $149 million, Sonali Bank $111 million and Janata Bank $61 million.

In FY 2020-21, the July inflow of $2.6 billion saw an increase of 62.5% compared to the remittance sent in the same month a year ago. The country's remittance earnings in FY21 reached an all-time high of $24.78 billion despite the Covid-19 pandemic.   

The decline in remittance inflow in September this year pushed up the demand for and exchange rate of dollar. 

According to a report published on the central bank's website, some banks traded dollar at Tk88.50 while most other banks quoted Tk87.88.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Sirajul Islam said, "Bangladesh Bank has sufficient dollars in reserve. Banks can buy dollars from us as per their demand."

Last December, the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) projected that as the year-on-year migration rate had already declined by around 71% due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the increasing remittance stream might tumble in 2021.

Distinguished Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue Professor Mustafizur Rahman said, "When the country was dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 last year, the Bangladeshi diaspora sent money to their families from their savings. As a result, the remittance stream was high."  

He also pointed out that during the lockdown, remittance inflow came through proper banking channels while transactions through informal channels like hundi might have decreased causing the remittance flow to go up. 

Explaining the reasons behind the recent declines, Prof Mustafizur said, "The number of people migrating abroad has decreased. While some 7 lakh people used to migrate each year, statistics say less than three and a half lakh people will migrate this year. This is another reason behind the remittance slump."

Infograph / Top News

remittance / September

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

12h | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

12h | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec