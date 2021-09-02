Record honey collection in Sundarbans amid pandemic

Highlights:

Honey collected in FY2020 – 21, around 2159 quintals

Some 4,000 honey hunter entered the Sundarbans to collect honey

500 more honey hunter entered the forest than in previous years

Ban on tourism, fewer natural calamities behind this honey boom

The calmer forest environment and more mouals (honey collectors) entering the forest have contributed to higher honey gathering from the Sundarbans in FY2020-21.

According to the Forest Department, 2,159 quintals of honey was collected from the Sundarbans in the year which is 152 quintals more than that in the previous year.

In FY20, about 2,000 quintals of honey was collected from the mangrove forest and in FY2018-19, it was 1419 quintals.

Sultan Ahmed, Burigoalini Forest Station Officer in the SundarbansSatkhira Range, said every year 3,000–3,500 mouals enter the Sundarbans. But last fiscal year, at least 500 more traditional foraging honey collectors, known as mouals, entered the forest. That is, around 4,000 mouals went into the Sundarbans for honey, which helped the higher collection.

Abul Hasan, another official of the Sundarbans Satkhira Range, said the ban on tourism and fewer natural calamities also made for a calmer forest environment, resulting in greater honey production and collection.

Shahidul Gazi, 55, of Datinkhali village in Gabura union of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira, goes into the Sundarbans every year to forage for honey with a permit from the Department of Forest, and this year was no different.

He said, "The calmer forest environment was definitely noticeable. We saw more flowers as well and there was significantly more honey in the hives," he said.

The increased vigilance of the authorities has also contributed to higher production and protected preservation of honey, cutting down on tree looting.

Golam Saqlain, deputy manager, Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Satkhira, said the organisation is working to ensure the honey collected by mouals is properly processed and marketed for a longer shelf life.

"We are working on establishing a honey processing centre in Satkhira, and have already sent a letter in this regard to higher authorities. We are hopeful, awaiting further instructions," he added.