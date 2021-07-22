Rawhide supply falls short of procurement target

Economy

TBS Report
22 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 06:38 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Merchants have claimed rawhide supply has fallen short of procurement target by 20-25% during this Eid-ul-Adha. 

Traders set a target to procure two lakh rawhide pieces in Dhaka, said Tipu Sultan, secretary general of Bangladesh Hide and Skin Merchants Association. 

However, the collection was 20-25% less than the stock capacity, he said. 

He said the number of sacrificial animals was lower this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, causing supply to fall short compared to demand. 

Amid a claim of price fall by seasonal traders, rawhide merchants said they got better prices this year than last year. 

Those who bought rawhides at higher prices without considering the size and quality of the hides may complain, they said. 

After visiting Posta, the largest rawhide trading hub in the country, it was found that seasonal traders kept arriving at the market by rickshaws, vans, and trucks laden with rawhides since morning. They sold them to merchants. 

Merchants bought per piece rawhide at Tk600-700 while they were offering Tk800 for a large one. 

