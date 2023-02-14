Railway inks Tk193 crore feasibility study contract for 11 projects

Bangladesh Railway has signed a Tk193,64,28,506 contract with four companies for their consultancy services for Railway Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) project funded by ADB.

The hired firms will complete their work for 11 projects within 30 months.

The four consultancy companies --Oriental Consultants Global Co Ltd (Japan), EGIS Rail (France) and HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Joint Venture (OCG-EGIS-HSS JV) in Association with KS Consultants Limited (Bangladesh), SODEV Consult International Limited (Bangladesh) STRATEGI Consulting Company Ltd.(Bangladesh), DevConsultants Limited (Bangladesh) and SARM Associates Limited (Bangladesh)-- will provide multiple assessment services including feasibility study.

The services will include a Technical, Economic and Financial Feasibility study, Social Impact Assessment and Analysis Preparation of a Land Acquisition Plan (LAP), Preparation of a Resettlement Plan, Preparation of an Indigenous People's Plan (IPP), and Preparation of IEE/EIA Assessment.

According to officials, the main objective of the deal is to complete all necessary preparatory tasks like feasibility study, detail design, and preparation of tender documents along with other related preparatory works for readiness of some eleven sub-projects for implementation.

Bangladesh Government with financial assistance from its trusted development partner ADB, initiated the programme of transport capacity augmentation of Bangladesh Railway in terms of line capacity, the safety of operation, improve maintenance and saving operating costs to meet the growing demand.

The captioned project 'Technical Assistance (TA) for Transport Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) Project' aims at supporting Bangladesh Railway to accomplish the preparatory tasks and pre-work in regard to different investment projects to be conceived under Bangladesh Railway with a view to improve strategic connectivity and facilitate transport network in the country and the surrounding sub-region.