Railway inks Tk193 crore feasibility study contract for 11 projects

Economy

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

Railway inks Tk193 crore feasibility study contract for 11 projects

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 01:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Railway has signed a Tk193,64,28,506 contract with four companies for their consultancy services for Railway Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) project funded by ADB.

The hired firms will complete their work for 11 projects within 30 months.

The four consultancy companies --Oriental Consultants Global Co Ltd (Japan), EGIS Rail (France) and HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) Joint Venture (OCG-EGIS-HSS JV) in Association with KS Consultants Limited (Bangladesh), SODEV Consult International Limited (Bangladesh) STRATEGI Consulting Company Ltd.(Bangladesh), DevConsultants Limited (Bangladesh) and SARM Associates Limited (Bangladesh)-- will provide multiple assessment services including feasibility study.

The services will include a Technical, Economic and Financial Feasibility study, Social Impact Assessment and Analysis Preparation of a Land Acquisition Plan (LAP), Preparation of a Resettlement Plan, Preparation of an Indigenous People's Plan (IPP), and Preparation of IEE/EIA Assessment.

According to officials, the main objective of the deal is to complete all necessary preparatory tasks like feasibility study, detail design, and preparation of tender documents along with other related preparatory works for readiness of some eleven sub-projects for implementation.

Bangladesh Government with financial assistance from its trusted development partner ADB, initiated the programme of transport capacity augmentation of Bangladesh Railway in terms of line capacity, the safety of operation, improve maintenance and saving operating costs to meet the growing demand.

The captioned project 'Technical Assistance (TA) for Transport Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) Project' aims at supporting Bangladesh Railway to accomplish the preparatory tasks and pre-work in regard to different investment projects to be conceived under Bangladesh Railway with a view to improve strategic connectivity and facilitate transport network in the country and the surrounding sub-region.

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Railway Connectivity Improvement Preparatory Facility (RCIPF) project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

2h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

4h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

1d | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

Ways to Save Money on a Low Income

2h | TBS Stories
PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

16h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

17h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed