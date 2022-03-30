Pvt sector credit growth falls slightly in Feb

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
30 March, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:55 pm

Related News

Pvt sector credit growth falls slightly in Feb

Private sector’s loan appetite has been upward since the economy reopened after the Covid-led situation

Sakhawat Prince
30 March, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Private sector credit growth fell by 0.35 percentage points in February compared to the previous month after a rally for the first eight months of the current fiscal year mostly powered by burgeoning import and export.

However, the growth is still 10.72% higher compared to the corresponding month of the last year.

"The Russia-Ukraine war affected the February credit growth slightly, as the conflict caused troubles to some imports," Habibur Rahman, chief economist at the Bangladesh Bank, told The Business Standard.

Private sector's loan appetite has been upward since the economy reopened after the Covid-led situation. Particularly, small entrepreneurs borrowed heavily, leading to an overall increase in private sector loan growth. In January, private sector loan growth was the highest in the past two and a half years.

Habibur Rahman said the central bank's lending target to the private sector is likely to be fulfilled by June as Russia and Ukraine seem to be moving towards a solution.

Private sector loans amounted to around 11.53 lakh crore in February 2021, which increased to around 12.77 lakh crore in December 2022.

Sector people said the surged imports, especially a rise in capital machinery import, has led to an increase in private sector loans.

In the first seven months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the rate of LC opening increased by 49%, while LC settlement increased by 52.50% – pushing up the demand for US dollars.

Meanwhile, export earnings soared about 31%, while remittance in the July-January period dropped by 19.46%.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, said although the private sector credit growth slightly dropped in February, it would increase in March due to more imports ahead of the Eid.

The Bangladesh Bank announced its monetary policy for the current fiscal year in July, targeting a 14.8% private sector loan growth.

Central bank data show private loan growth dropped as low as 7.55% in May last year, and then started to tick up gradually until January this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Private sector credit growth / Economic Progress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

11h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

12h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

2h | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

2h | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

3h | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online