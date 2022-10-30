Public-private partnership crucial for achieving SDGs, say stakeholders

Public-private partnership, among others, is crucial for achieving sustainable development goals, widely known as SDGs, by 2030, stakeholders at a roundtable in the capital said on Sunday.

"As the private sector is the key to development, it must be given stimulation for green growth. The government should have a unique framework to guide them towards sustainability. A separate platform is also needed for that," Fakrul Ahsan, United Nations Development Programme chief technical advisor in Bangladesh, said.

He also called for strengthening institutions and ensuring good governance at all levels.

Bangladesh Economic Association General Secretary Md Aynul Islam said although the private sector contributes the highest to the country's development, there are questions about their responsibilities. "Many private sector businesses launder money in the name of trades. They must be brought to book," he added.

"As Bangladesh has been on the rush for GDP growth and per capita income, it has failed to pay due attention to the private sector, which resulted in jobless growth," Global Television Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaq Reza said and called for addressing the issue first.

Taking part in the discussion organised by the national daily Ittefaq, Principal Coordinator for SDGs Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Zuena Aziz said the government is creating space for the private sectors so that they can contribute to achieving SDGs.

"The government distributed works related to SDGs among different ministries and departments. They are working on their action plans," she said, adding that the government has been monitoring department-wise progress from time to time.

Joint Secretary (SDGs Affairs) Mohd Monirul Islam, Head of External Affairs of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Unilever Director Shamima Akhter, Suhan and Anis Ahmed Foundation Associate Director Bashira Harun and Ittefaq Special Correspondent Sayadul Islam, among others, were present at the event.

It is worth mentioning that heads of the states or governments at the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 adopted a set of 17 sustainable development goals or SDGs backed up by 169 detailed targets for the world's future through 2030.