Proposed budget for FY 25 focuses on peoples' livelihood development: Lawmakers

Lawmakers have said the proposed budget has focused on the livelihood development of the people as the budget has been increased by more than eleven folds in the last fifteen years.

Taking part in the general discussion on the national budget for 2024-25 fiscal at the Jatiya Sangsad here, the lawmakers said the proposed budget would help to maintain the country's previous development and prosperity and also make the livelihood of the people.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on 6 June unveiled a Tk7,97,000 crore national budget for 2024-25 fiscal setting the GDP growth target at 6.8% amid an economic meltdown across the world due to ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and Hamas-Israel-Palestine conflict.

"The national budget has been proposed to make the country's previous development and prosperity uninterrupted and make the livelihood easier of the common people", said Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan.

The size of the proposed budget has been increased by eleven and half folds in the last fifteen years, said the minister, saying, "Our per capita income was $543 in 2005 and now it has increased to $2784 by increasing it five fold."

The allocation for the peoples welfare has already been increased in the proposed budget by twelve folds in the last sixteen years since 2008, said Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

The allocation under the safety net programmes was only Tk1,013 crore in 2008 while it has now been raised to over Tk12,000 crore, she added.

"The proposed 53rd budget titled "March Towards Smart Bangladesh Following the Path of Sustainable Development" which is only 4.6% bigger than that of the current fiscal year, would help to build a smart Bangladesh while the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and Hamas-Israel-Palestine conflict have created an emerging challenge for the economy," said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in his address in the general budget discussion.

Terming the proposed as landmark, land minister Narayan Chandra Chanda said, "The proposed budget is very much important for our micro-economy as the budget has preferred on containing inflation, employment generation and development of the blue economy."

Participating in the discussion, Sayeed Khokon MP of Dhaka-6 said the proposed budget will help to get relief in the income of the middle class people due to tax free provision incorporated in the proposed budget.

Treasury bench members, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Abdul Aziz of Sirajganj-3, AKM Enamul Huq Shamim of Shariatpur-2, Pankaj Nath of Barishal-4, AK Abdul Momen of Sylhet-1, Shahida Tareque Dipti of Women seat- 127, Zillur Rahman of Moulvibazar-3, Sajjadul Hasan of Netrokona-4, Tahmina Begum of Madaripur -3, Shajahan Khan of Madaripur -2, Abu Zafar Mohammad Shafi Uddin of Comilla-8 , Kohale Quddus of Reserved Womens seat -4, Abdullah-Al-Kaisar of Narayanganj-3 Tanvir Shakil Joy of Sirajganj-1 and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury of Moulvibazar-2 took part in the discussion.

