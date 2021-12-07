Project for digital cloud platform gets govt nod 

The government has approved the Enhancing Digital Government and Economics project to set up an online digital cloud platform to store data of government and non-government agencies.

The cost for this has been estimated at Tk2,541crore, of which Tk34cr will come from government funds and the rest from World Bank loans.

Cloud computing is a secure online security system for storing data.

The approval for the platform was given at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the meeting from her Ganabhaban residence. Other members of

Ecnec, including various ministries and secretariats, joined the meeting at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Minister for Planning MA Mannan briefed the media on the projects approved at the meeting. State Minister Dr Shamsul Haque, among other members of the planning commission, were present during the briefing.

Besides data protection, the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy project will lead to employment for about one lakh youths after giving them training.

The Bangladesh Computer Council will be the implementing agency of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

Besides this, 10 other projects worth Tk7,447cr were approved at the meeting.

At the press conference, the state minister said that the PM had cautioned them about the quality of the work done. She said not only spending money, the work has to be implemented maintaining standards.

The PM at the meeting reiterated that the name of the proposed Cumilla division would be Meghna division and the division centring Faridpur would be called Padma division.

Meanwhile, the Ecnec meeting also approved a project to set up burn and plastic surgery units in five hospitals outside Dhaka.

The five hospitals are Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College.

It will cost Tk456cr to set up a burn unit of 100 beds in each of the five hospitals. The fund for this will come from the Saudi Fund for Development.

The 100-beds include 10 ICUs, eight HDUs, 10 cabins and 36 beds for men and women. The burn unit will also have two regular operation theatres and an emergency operation theatre. The implementation of the project will be completed by June 2025.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told The Business Standard that burn patients have to be treated within 24 hours, otherwise they cannot be saved or suffer from great bodily harm. For this reason, the project of setting up a burn unit outside Dhaka was very important.