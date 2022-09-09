Printers seek govt support for expansion, modernisation

The country's printing sector has huge potential and can be expanded with proper policy support from the government and modernisation of the factories, said sector insiders.

The size of the global printing market is $3 trillion but Bangladesh has a tiny share of that market with exports worth only Tk160 crores, according to Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB).

Currently, there are 7,000 small and big printing companies in Bangladesh, where about three lakh people are employed.

Industry owners say they are able to meet the demand for printing government textbooks in the country. This sector can contribute to exports if technological upgradation and necessary policies can be set by the government.

Two trade fairs on the latest technology in the printing industry, machinery, paper, ink spares and various equipment started together at International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Thursday (8 September).

Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB) jointly with ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd organised the 2nd edition of PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 – an international technology trade show on printing machinery.

Organised by the buyers of the machinery and users of technology, PRINTECH Bangladesh presents an ideal platform to source from local and international suppliers for all verticals of the printing industry in Bangladesh be it offset printing, digital printing, sublimation printing and textile printing.

And 3P Bangladesh is an interconnected sectors' trade show focused on materials, machinery and allied products related to paper, packaging and plastic. Nearly 100 companies are participating in this twin expo under one roof.

At the fair, Nanda Gopal Kadambi, director of ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, told The Business Standard (TBS), "The size of the global printing market is $3 trillion. Bangladesh is now able to meet its own needs and it has an opportunity to grab a part of this market, for which factory upgradation is required."

Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB) General Secretary Md Zahurl Islam told TBS, "Tk100 crores are needed to build a small modern factory for the printing industry. It is not possible for many entrepreneurs to invest so much money. Hence, the government should provide policy support in this case."

"Arrangements should be made to get bank loans on easy terms. A printing industry park should be built where modern factories will be built," he added.

On the second day of the fair, the stall of the Images Group was crowded. The stall is showcasing modern printing machines.

Images Group Managing Director Asadus Jaman told TBS, "We are always in the process of upgrading in the industry. We have a packaging factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj. Besides, we import modern machines from foreign countries. We sell these through our company Jaman Marketing Ltd. We also provide bank loans to entrepreneurs for purchasing these machines."

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has taken the initiative to set up a park on 100 acres of land at Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj, next to the Dhaka-Dohar regional highway.

"This park should be built quickly. The capacity of this industry will increase if it gets a separate location," Asadus Jaman added.

According to PIAB, modern printing factories are being established in various places including Dhaka, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Chattogram and Mymensingh. The annual market of Bangladesh's printing industry is Tk4,000 crores.

At present, the entrepreneurs of this sector are exporting an average of 160 crores of calendars, diaries, books and various materials for clothing, medicine, and frozen shrimp sectors. There are about 7,000 printing presses in the country, out of which 2,000 establishments are technologically modern.

On the second day of the fair, entrepreneurs from different parts of the country came to get acquainted with the new technology.

Mazbah Uddin, the owner of Mujahis Printers, said, "I came here because I am planning to build a new printing factory. After more than two years of pandemic closure, I am pleased to see this exhibition. The fair created an environment where we can talk to people in this sector and witness the latest technology."