President, PM hail National Export Trophy winners

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended their heartiest greetings and congratulations to exporters selected for the National Export Trophy 2017-18.

They extended the greetings in separate messages today as National Export Trophy will be distributed Thursday (7 April) under the joint initiative of commerce ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

In his message, President Abdul Hamid said there is no alternative to expansion of export to keep continued the country's economic development spree.

He said the government has taken multifaceted steps to extend cooperation to exporters in attaining targets of export by keeping intact the country's trend of export growth after the Covid pandemic.

As a result, the country has been able to attain expected targets of export growth amid the global economic crisis and different hostilities, he mentioned.

The president said the contribution of export sector to the country's GDP is increasing gradually.

Bangladesh has already got the nod for graduating to developing country grouping from least developed country (LDC) category, he said.

As a result, in future the country will not get many preferential market access facilities which are given to LDCs.

"From now we will have to concentrate on enhancing own capability after considering the matter with importance," he said.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the incumbent Awami League government is working tirelessly for expansion of the country's trade and commerce by maintaining trade-friendly environment to build a Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said her government has increased different facilities for businessmen to strengthen the country's economy and Tk1,87,679 crore stimulus was given during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the current government's all-out cooperation, export earning stood at $45.75 billion in last fiscal which was $10.52 billion in 2005-2006 fiscal, she said.

She said the dynamic leadership of Awami League government has established the country to a dignified position in the international arena after making the county economically strong.

For these reasons, she extended thanks to exporting institutions, owners and all concerned.

The prime minister said different types of policies are being formulated for the expansion of trade and commerce and export sector considering the LDC graduation.

She said the government is making strides to create new markets for increasing exports.

The president and the prime minister wished all-out success for the National Export Trophy 2017-2018 giving ceremony.