Pre-budget talks to begin 6 February

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to start pre-budget discussions for the next financial year from 6 February.

Businesspersons and other stakeholders will take part in the discussions at the Rajossho Bhaban in the capital's Segunbagicha.

The pre-budget discussions will kick off with a meeting with the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and will continue till 20 March.

Md Neyamul Islam, first secretary of the NBR, will act as the chief budget coordinator this time.

The proposed budget for the forthcoming 2022-23 fiscal year will be presented in parliament in early June.