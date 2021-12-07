‘Post LDC challenges must be tackled by all stakeholders’

Graduation from the Lowest Developed Countries (LDC) level can be a good opportunity for Bangladesh if post LDC challenges can be faced with participation of all stakeholders including mass media, said Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries President Md Jashim Uddin.

He made the statement during a meeting of the FBCCI on "Role of Media in Overall Economic Development and Progress of the Country: Problems and Prospects" with Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) on Tuesday.

"The capacity building of government institutions is a major challenge after LDC graduation," he said in the event held at hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

He said that the government authorities are not capable enough to negotiate with global partners on various issues like tariff rationalisation.

AK Azad, president of NOAB, raised various crises faced by the newspaper industry in the meeting. He also urged FBCCI to negotiate with the government on their behalf since NOAB is a member organization of FBCCI.