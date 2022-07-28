PM stresses export instead of remittance to earn foreign currencies

Economy

BSS
28 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 03:27 pm

Related News

PM stresses export instead of remittance to earn foreign currencies

"We have to more focus on export to earn foreign currencies instead of only depending on remittance," she said

BSS
28 July, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 03:27 pm
Picture: BSS
Picture: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today underlined the need for focusing on export to earn foreign currencies instead of depending on remittance.

"We have to more focus on export to earn foreign currencies instead of only depending on remittance," she said.

The prime minister also asked all concerned to diversify local products to explore new markets abroad.

She was inaugurating 24 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC at the upazila level, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) organised the function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in city.

"We have to take initiatives to earn foreign currencies by making local products multidimensional to find out fresh markets abroad," she said.

The premier said some people of the country are making illogical comments and spreading rumours about the foreign currency reserve, adding it is common that the reserve would be more or less.

"I believe, it is enough to have foreign currency reserve to purchase food for three months," she continued.

But, she said Bangladesh has to shrink dependency on other countries for consumer products and food items.

"We can utilise properly the people and fertile lands we have. We have to modernise the process of preserving foods and establish food processing industries largely," the prime minister said.

In such way, the demand of the local markets would be fulfilled and locally made products can be exported to earn foreign currencies, she added.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, its parliamentary affairs committee Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and BMET Director General Md Shahidul Alam, spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on the TTCs was screened at the function.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Economy / Foreign currency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

7h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

8h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

54m | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

59m | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

1h | Videos
Should we worry about forex reserves?

Should we worry about forex reserves?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112