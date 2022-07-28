PM stresses export instead of remittance to earn foreign currencies

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today underlined the need for focusing on export to earn foreign currencies instead of depending on remittance.

"We have to more focus on export to earn foreign currencies instead of only depending on remittance," she said.

The prime minister also asked all concerned to diversify local products to explore new markets abroad.

She was inaugurating 24 Technical Training Centres (TTCs) including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC at the upazila level, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) organised the function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in city.

"We have to take initiatives to earn foreign currencies by making local products multidimensional to find out fresh markets abroad," she said.

The premier said some people of the country are making illogical comments and spreading rumours about the foreign currency reserve, adding it is common that the reserve would be more or less.

"I believe, it is enough to have foreign currency reserve to purchase food for three months," she continued.

But, she said Bangladesh has to shrink dependency on other countries for consumer products and food items.

"We can utilise properly the people and fertile lands we have. We have to modernise the process of preserving foods and establish food processing industries largely," the prime minister said.

In such way, the demand of the local markets would be fulfilled and locally made products can be exported to earn foreign currencies, she added.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, its parliamentary affairs committee Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and BMET Director General Md Shahidul Alam, spoke on the occasion.

A documentary on the TTCs was screened at the function.