PM opens 29 development projects, lays foundation stones of 4 others

UNB
07 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:41 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday inaugurated 29 development projects and laid the foundation stones of four others in Cox's Bazar.

The total cost of the 29 projects which were inaugurated is about Tk1,392.37 crore.

The development schemesopened by the Prime Minister include Bakkhali River flood control, drainage, irrigation and dredging Project (1st Phase), dam reconstruction and protection work in the sea dike section at Shah Porirdwip, rehabilitation project of damaged polders in Cox's Bazar district, upgradation of link road-Laboni intersection road to a four-lane, improvement of Ramu-Fatekharkul-Maricha National Highway, and reconstruction and widening of Shah Porirdwip section from Hariyakhali.

Other development projects include 399-metre long MP & Ambassador Osman Sarwar Alam Chowdhury Bridge over Bakkhali River on Ramu Kalghar Bazar-Rajarkul UP road, six union land office buildings in the district and four upazila parishad complex buildings.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stones of four development projects worth Tk571.49 crore that include the construction of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (2nd Phase), 153.25-metre jetty at Dhurung Ghat and 153.25-metre jetty at Akbar Boli Ghat on Dhurung GC Mirakhali Road under Kutubdia Upazila, jetty at Maheshkhali Gorakghata Ghat under Maheshkhali Upazila and rehabilitation Project of Polders along Naf River in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas to improve Bangladesh-Myanmar border security.

