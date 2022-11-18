PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs Sunday

BSS
18 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 07:52 pm

PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units in EZs Sunday

BSS
18 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 07:52 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in Economic Zones (EZs) on Sunday, marking 50 years of independence. 

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate 50 industrial units, projects and facilities in the EZs across the country and Beza will have the event at eight venues.

"These include commercial operations of four factories at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Chattogram and eight factories in different privately-run EZs," he added. 

He said these industrial units have already invested over $967.73 million and will make further investments of nearly $331.27 million.

He informed that the PM will also lay the foundation stone of 29 industrial units in different EZs, which have so far invested $610 million and are in the process to invest $1,922.39 million more.

The EZ facilities, to be inaugurated, include administration buildings of BSMSN, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihatta EZ, and Sabrang Tourism Park, he added.

Besides, the Beza chief said, the PM will also formally open the 20-kilometre Sheikh Hasina Sarani, 230-KVA gridline and substation at the BSMSN.

She will also lay the foundation stone of a water treatment plant having 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity, he added.

Of the industrial plants, which will be inaugurated, four establishments are at the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar.

McDonald Steel Industries Ltd, one of these, produces prefabricated structural steel, used in steel bridges and steel high-rise buildings, factories and power plants.

Nippon & McDonald Steel Industries Ltd produces MS Plate manufacturing from imported steel, purlin, slitting sheets and coil.

Asian Paints Bangladesh Ltd, which produces paints and allied products, emulsions, has invested $34 million in the economic zone.

Samuda Construction Ltd, the manufacturer of phc pile, is constructing their factory on 4-acre of land with an investment of $8.2 million.

Beza aims to establish economic zones in all potential areas in Bangladesh, including backward and underdeveloped regions, with a view to encouraging rapid economic development through the increase and diversification of industry, employment, production and export.

Of the planned 100 economic zones, the government has approved 97 economic zones, 28 of which are currently under development.

So far, 12 privately-owned economic zones have received licenses to operate and nearly $4 billion have been invested in these economic zones. 

The goal is to create employment for 10 million people directly and indirectly. It is also expected to produce and export products worth $40 billion annually in these economic zones.

Investors can avail of tax holidays, and duty-free imports of raw materials and machinery at the economic zones.

The economic zones have attracted foreign direct investments from different countries, including Japan, China, India, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, America, the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Korea and Norway.

Earlier, the inauguration schedule was on 26 October. But, the scheduled inauguration of the operations of the industrial units as well as laying foundation stones of various infrastructures at the economic zones was postponed due to inclement weather deriving from Cyclone Sitrang.

