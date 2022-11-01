PM has instructed to continue subsidies in agriculture: Minister 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to continue providing subsidies in agriculture as much as it is required, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said today.

"Whatever the amount needed, the government will manage it anyhow. Not a penny will be reduced in subsidies on agriculture," the minister said, quoting the prime minister when The Business Standard drew his attention to the IMF recommendation on cutting subsidies in agriculture.

The agriculture minister made the remarks after a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) at the food ministry on Tuesday (1 November).

He stated that the government provided Tk46,000 crore in subsidy on fertiliser in the last six months, which is Tk18,000 crore more compared to the same period last year.

The government provided Tk28,000 crore in subsidies in the first six months last year.