PM has instructed to continue subsidies in agriculture: Minister 

Economy

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

PM has instructed to continue subsidies in agriculture: Minister 

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to continue providing subsidies in agriculture as much as it is required, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said today. 

"Whatever the amount needed, the government will manage it anyhow. Not a penny will be reduced in subsidies on agriculture," the minister said, quoting the prime minister when The Business Standard drew his attention to the IMF recommendation on cutting subsidies in agriculture. 

The agriculture minister made the remarks after a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) at the food ministry on Tuesday (1 November).

He stated that the government provided Tk46,000 crore in subsidy on fertiliser in the last six months, which is Tk18,000 crore more compared to the same period last year. 

The government provided Tk28,000 crore in subsidies in the first six months last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

subsidy / agriculture / Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

5h | Panorama
Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

7h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

21h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

1d | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

1d | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due