Mass vaccination of the RMG workers is the only reliable way to keep the continuous uninterrupted operation of the factories. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed the operation of all export-oriented factories from 1 August.

The cabinet division issued a notification today stating that all export-oriented factories will remain out of the purview of the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions.

The development came as the business leaders kept asking the government for permission to operate factories since the government announced a 14-day strict lockdown.