Plastic industry entrepreneurs call for harassment free business

Economy

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:37 pm

Related News

Plastic industry entrepreneurs call for harassment free business

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 07:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Entrepreneurs from the plastic sector demanded a harassment free business environment caused by the visit of the government agencies. 

They made this call at the first meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on Plastic, Rubber, Melamine and PVC Products held at FBCCI on Monday. 

Speakers said government agencies have not been renewing licenses of plastic products manufacturing factories since the fire incidents at Churihatta in the capital. 

As the factories are losing their legal validity, government organisations do fine and sometimes even file cases against the factory owners. Therefore, many small and medium industries have been shut off, the businessmen added. 

The businessmen informed that the government declared plastic village has not come into light, leaving the entrepreneurs with no choice of relocating their factories. 

Therefore, the businessmen called for renewing licenses till the plastic village sets up. 

Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that plastic industry contributes to employment, export earnings and industry decentralization across the country. 

Mentioning the prediction of global recession in 2023, he stressed on expanding the export base to deal with the crisis. 

In this note, he urged to harness the untapped potentials of the plastic sector. 

Vice President Md Amin Helaly informed that FBCCI is planning to arrange three fairs in Kolkata, Guwahati and Tripura to showcase Bangladeshi products. 

He suggested exhibiting the plastic products in those fairs. 

Bangladeshi plastic products have great demand in seven sisters of India, he further informed.  

Committee chairman and President of BPGMEA Shamim Ahmed informed that waste management is the biggest challenge for the plastic sector. Bangladesh will be able to utilise the huge potential in this sector if the challenge is properly dealt with. 

There is a $600 billion global market for plastic products, of which, Bangladesh tapped into $1.2 billion- less than 1%. Therefore, it's necessary to explore new avenues for exporting Bangladeshi plastic products, Shamim Ahmed opined.  

Earlier in open discussion, a representative from melamine product manufacturer and exporter informed that Bangladeshi melamine products have to pay 35% duty for exports to Nepal, which is only 10% for the Indian ones. 

They called for ensuring a level playing field to compete with Indian products in Nepalese market.

Committee members also demanded for reducing VAT from 15% to 3% in the PVC sector, reintroduction of package VAT, declaring rubber product as agro-product, separate HS code for spare parts used in toy production. 

Among others, committee co chairmen Md Shafiqul Islam (Mintu), Md Abul Khair and Nazmul Hossain, FBCCI Adviser Manzur Ahmed and other members of the committee were present at the meeting.

 

Top News

Plastic Industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

7h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla