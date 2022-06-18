Padma Bridge to jack up trade through Bhomra land port

With the launch of the Padma Bridge, the Bhomra land port in Satkhira is expected to see a big surge in export-import activities with India – mainly because of its closer proximity to the West Bengal capital Kolkata.

Traders there say the land port's distance from Kolkata is only 65 kilometres while Benapole, the country's main land port in Jashore, is 86km away from the West Bengal capital.

After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, and the opening of a full-fledged Customs House at Bhomra port, Benapole will lose the top spot in revenue collection, said Maksud Alam Khan, general secretary of Bhomra C&F Agents Association.

At present, the annual revenue collected through Bhomra land port is Tk800-1,000 crore, while the Benapole port collects about Tk4,500 crore.

Maksud said the short distance between Kolkata and Bhomra port will reduce transportation costs for traders. The distance between Satkhira and Dhaka via the Padma Bridge will also be reduced by about 100km.

Thus, imported goods will go out across the country, including the capital, faster and at a low transportation cost, he added.

"At present, Bhomra land port does not offer much to importers. Although there is scope to import 56 products through this port, only 30-35 products are imported," he said.

Maksud, however, noted that importers have not enjoyed the full benefit of the port so far mainly due to the lack of a Customs House. "But a full-fledged Customs House will be launched at Bhomra port next December, which will attract traders who are currently using other ports, including Benapole," he added.

According to the Bangladesh Land Port Authority, there are 23 land ports in the country, 13 of which are currently in operation.

According to sources at the Bhomra and Benapole Revenue Offices, some 400-450 trucks from India bring goods to Bangladesh every day through Bhomra port, while 50-100 freight trucks are exporting goods to India.

On the other hand, 350 truckloads of goods are being imported daily from India through Benapole port while 200 truckloads of goods are being exported to India.

According to the C&F Agents Associations of Bhomra and Benapole ports, a total of 350 export-import companies are currently using Bhomra port, and 600 are using Benapole port.

Ejaz Ahmed Swapan, a trader of Bhomra port, said, "Garment items, coconut husks, jute products and some products of Pran-RFL Group and Bengal Group are being exported from Bangladesh to India through Bhomra port."

"Within a year of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, Bhomra port's revenue earnings will soar thanks to the bridge and a new Customs House," he added.

Monirul Islam, deputy director of Bhomra Land Port, said "The construction work of the Customs House is in progress on 15 acres of land, while the acquisition of another 10 acres of land has been completed."

"The government has taken up a master plan for Bhomra port's development with the aim of enhancing bilateral trade," he added.

Abdul Rashid Miah, joint commissioner of Bonapole Customs House, said, "It is natural for traders to lean towards low-cost imports and exports. Bhomra port has great potential. The Padma Bridge will save traders a lot of hassle and money."

When asked whether Bhomra port will exceed Benapole port in trade and revenue earnings, he said the increase in imports and exports will boost revenue collection, but it is difficult to predict the situation vis-à-vis the two ports.