Padma Bridge facilitates first RMG export through Mongla port

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 05:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

This is the first time that Dhaka's ready-made garment (RMG) products have been exported through Mongla port.

Mongla Port Authority (MPA) is starting to reap the benefits of Padma Bridge as containers carrying garment products from various factories in Dhaka have already started their journey for Poland via Mongla port via Padma Bridge.

A total of 17 containers carrying garment products of 27 factories – including Dhaka's Fakir Apparels Ltd, Windy Apparels Ltd, KC Lingerie Ltd, Artistic Design Ltd, Knit Concern Ltd, Meghna Knit Composite Ltd, Sharmin Apparels Ltd – have reached the Mongla port jetty via Padma Bridge.

The foreign ship Marks Nesna left Mongla port at 11:30 am on Thursday (28 July) with the products. It had arrived at the port jetty on Monday (25 July).

Director (Traffic) of Mongla Port, Mustafa Kamal said, "This is the biggest shipment of garment products being sent from Dhaka through Mongla port. Only a small amount of products from Dhaka were sent abroad through the Mongla port before the Padma Bridge was built."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Most of these products were exported through Chattogram port due to the ferry complications on this route. However, with the establishment of Padma Bridge, the distance between Dhaka and Mongla is now 170km, whereas the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram is 260km," added Mustafa Kamal.

"Furthermore, both time and money are being saved as vessel handling at Mongla port is fast and safe alongside the reduced distance between the port and Dhaka. For this reason, traders are now interested in importing and exporting through Mongla port," he added.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of Mongla Port Authority, believes that Mongla Port is one of the many institutions in South Bengal whose activities are increasing due to the establishment of Padma Bridge since 25 June this year.

