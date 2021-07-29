Transactions, promotion of cryptocurrency illegal: Bangladesh Bank

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration Photo: REUTERS

In a clarification of a report it sent to the CID, the Bangladesh Bank today said that not only transactions with cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, but its promotion was also illegal.

The central bank made the announcement in a notification.

BB cleared its stance after the matter of using cryptocurrency came to light recently when the bank sent a report to the CID over the matter.

On Wednesday, Kamrul Ahsan, additional deputy inspector general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh police, told The Business Standard that transactions made through cryptocurrency would violate three laws – the special powers act, the foreign exchange regulation act and anti-corruption laws.

He came up with the comment in the wake of confusion created over the central bank's opinion that ownership, holding or transaction of cryptocurrency was not a crime.

In a letter sent to the CID on 18 May, the Bangladesh Bank made the opinion that created confusion about the legality of using cryptocurrency.