Not easy to have a meal of fish, egg, meat these days

Families with limited income have been struggling to cope up with the hike in commodity prices following the increase in fuel price last week.

Many middle-class families have cut their menu of fish, egg, meat and vegetables to manage the expenses.

Firoz Ali, a school teacher who lives with a family of five in Siddheswari area of the capital, yesterday told TBS, "I have bought 2 kg of chicken for the whole month while I used to buy 4 kg. Recently, I have been buying four eggs in place of 12."



Prices of rice, flour, sugar, garlic, chicken, fish, vegetables increased by Tk3 to Tk30 per kg in the markets including Karwan Bazar, Moghbazar, Kalyanpur in the capital compared to that one week ago.



Traders said the prices of these products have increased due to the fuel price hike and shortage of supply. The prices of some other products may increase this week as transportation costs have increased.



The price of broiler chicken increased by Tk30 to reach Tk200 per kg. The price of eggs has increased by Tk20 per dozen. The price of rice has increased by Tk3-5 per kg. Currently, there is no rice below Tk52 per kg in the market. Most vegetables are selling at Tk50-70 per kg, up by Tk10-15 over a week.



Abu Raihan, a seller of Matlab Store, said the cost of bringing 10 tonnes of rice by a truck from Kushtia to Dhaka has increased from Tk16,000-17,000 to Tk20,000. The truck rent from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka has jumped from Tk13,000-14,000 to Tk17,000-18,000.



Mohammad Ali, wholesaler in Karwan Bazar, told TBS bringing vegetables including brinjal, kachu (taro root), green chilli from Kushtia used to cost Tk13,000 but currently it has increased to Tk17,000.



Mohammad Rifat, a seller at Rifat Store in Karwan Bazar, said, "Last week I bought loose flour at Tk38 and sold it at Tk40 per kg, but currently we have to buy that wholesale at Tk46. Lentils are being sold at Tk140 after Tk8 increase in price."



Mohammad Moinuddin, a seller of Haji Ismail and Sons, said Miniket rice sold at Tk65-66 per kg a week ago, but now it costs Tk70-72. The price of Nazirshail rice was Tk80-85, which currently sells at Tk85-90 per kg. The price of BR-28 rice increased by Tk3 to reach Tk55 per kg.



Consumer Association of Bangladesh President Ghulam Rahman said, "The government needs to improve the supply chain in the market to keep the prices of essential commodities stable. If the price rises in the international market, it can take action through tax adjustment or import at the government level.



"It is not right to increase the price of fuel oil at this time. The government should not think of making profit. They are supposed to serve the people. Due to the latest increase in the prices of daily necessities along with the transportation costs, the low-income people are struggling to support their families. The lower and middle classes are now under pressure," he added.



Green chilli price drops



In Dinajpur's Hili port area, the price of green chilli has decreased over the last three days due to an increase in the import of it from India.



Yesterday, the wholesale price of green chilli in the capital's Karwan Bazar was Tk170, which was Tk250 three days ago. Its price in the wholesale market yesterday was Tk200, which was Tk280 three days ago.



"We got permission to import a week ago. So far, LCs (letters of credit) for importing 1,000 tonnes of green chilli has been opened, while about 200 metric tons have arrived.



"The LC opening process is now continuing. Currently, the price of green chilli is around Tk155-157 per kg including transportation cost."

