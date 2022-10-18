No tax fair this year too

Economy

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 10:39 pm

Annual tax fair, which gained popularity across the country in the last couple of years, will not be held this year though the Covid infections waned, said revenue board officials.  

To avoid mass gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair was first suspended in 2020 and next year too. 

Instead of the fair, the revenue board has undertaken extensive activities for return submissions "in a festive mood" in all the tax zones throughout November, according to sources. There will be separate booths at tax offices for return submissions.  

Tax fair was held for the first time in the country in 2010 to raise awareness among taxpayers and encourage them to pay taxes in a hassle-free environment. Festivities centring the fairs had been growing, as the fairs started to take place even at upazilas.

With a scope to pay taxes in a hassle-free environment, a large number of taxpayers would visit the fairs and file their income tax returns.

There will be separate booths for return submission throughout November at circle offices of 31 tax zones, a senior official of the National Board of Revenue's tax department told The Business Standard.

"The board has completed necessary preparations for this. Taxpayers will be able to submit returns online," added the official.

Bangladesh observes the National Tax Day on 30 November – the last day to submit tax returns without penalty. After that, the taxpayer has to incur interest and fine to file the returns.

Currently, the number of Tax Identification Number (TIN) holders in the country is over 80 lakh, but around 25 lakh holders submitted the returns last year. 

From this year, the government has mandated having a TIN and showing proof of return submission for availing 38 types of services. 
Tax officials expect the number of tax return submissions this year could be as high as 50 lakh.

