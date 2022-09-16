New prices of essential commodities will be announced within next 7 days: Commerce minister

The government will set the prices of nine essential commodities in the country in accordance with the world market and the new prices will be announced in the next seven days, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

"Government will publish a list setting the prices of nine essential products in line with the situation in the global market. The new price list will be published in the next seven days," the minister said while talking to reporters at the National Press Club on Friday (16 September).

The prices of rice, egg, cement, rod, edible oils, sugar, flour, onion and lentil retail prices will be capped by the government in 15 days on the basis of global price movement and local market supplies.

Earlier, the government said that it planned to widen its control over the market as commodity price volatility persists with prices of essential products – either locally produced or imported–- soaring unpredictably due to dollar shortage and fuel price hike, it incorporates more items in the list of essentials and attempts to set prices with stern warning against violation.