New prices of essential commodities will be announced within next 7 days: Commerce minister

Economy

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 01:37 pm

Related News

New prices of essential commodities will be announced within next 7 days: Commerce minister

TBS Report
16 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 01:37 pm
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch

The government will set the prices of nine essential commodities in the country in accordance with the world market and the new prices will be announced in the next seven days, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. 

"Government will publish a list setting the prices of nine essential products in line with the situation in the global market. The new price list will be published in the next seven days," the minister said while talking to reporters at the National Press Club on Friday (16 September).

The prices of rice, egg, cement, rod, edible oils, sugar, flour, onion and lentil retail prices will be capped by the government in 15 days on the basis of global price movement and local market supplies.

Govt to set prices of 9 essentials

Earlier, the government said that it planned to widen its control over the market as commodity price volatility persists with prices of essential products – either locally produced or imported–- soaring unpredictably due to dollar shortage and fuel price hike, it incorporates more items in the list of essentials and attempts to set prices with stern warning against violation.

Markets / Top News

Commodity / Commodity prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

4h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

5h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

5h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

4h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

4h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

4h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation