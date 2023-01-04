New guidelines on filling up top posts at state banks, NBFIs

The Financial Institutions Division issued new guidelines on Tuesday on the appointment, promotion, and posting of managing directors, deputy managing directors, and general managers of state-owned commercial banks, specialised banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

From now on, the managing directors and chief executive officers (CEOs) of state-owned commercial banks will be appointed through selection from among the managing directors working in state-owned commercial banks, specialised banks, and financial institutions or through promotion from among the deputy managing directors.

A selection committee has been formed with the finance minister as the chairman for these contractual appointments for a maximum period of three years.

The selection committee will recommend the persons concerned after considering various factors, including seniority and experience.

Later, the appointment of managing directors and CEOs will be finalised with the approval of the prime minister.

Additional Secretary (Bank Administration) or Joint Secretary (Commercial Banks) and Financial Institutions Division will perform the duties of member secretary of the selection committee.

Besides, the principal secretary to the prime minister, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the Finance Division secretary, and the Financial Institutions Division secretary will also be members of the committee.

The same selection committee will appoint managing directors and deputy managing directors of specialised banks and financial institutions.

According to a guideline, the managing directors of specialised banks and financial institutions can be appointed through promotion or inter-bank transfer and posting.

Deputy managing directors will be considered for appointment by promotion. Also, postings can be made through interbank transfers with the approval of the finance minister. The selection committee, headed by the finance minister, will scrutinise and recommend the promotion.

Bankers with at least 20 years of experience from the 9th grade, including two years of experience in the post of general manager, will be considered for promotion to the post of deputy managing director in these institutions.