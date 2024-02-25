Neglecting export diversification obstacles will worsen post-LDC challenges: Prof Raihan

Dr Selim Raihan, professor at the Dhaka University’s Economics Department and executive director of SANEM. Photo: Collected

Neglecting export diversification obstacles will worsen challenges after Bangladesh graduates from the list of least developed countries (LDCs) which will come under effect in 2026, Professor Selim Raihan said today (25 February).

"A lack of financing, high tariff rate, improper monetary and fiscal policies, poor quality of institutions, weak logistics system, lack of skilled workforces and lower foreign direct investment are major obstacles behind the diversification of exports," he said during a panel discussion on the concluding day of the 7th SANEM Annual Economists' Conference (SAEC) in the capital.

He presented the keynote at the session titled, "Challenges of export diversification and structural transformation in Bangladesh", chaired by Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

Dr Selim Raihan, professor at the Dhaka University's Economics Department and executive director of SANEM, said, "Bangladesh has a very concentrated export basket while the ready-made garments champion's success in export diversification is unsatisfactory."

He said textile items comprise about 81% of export earnings in Bangladesh but the rate is 7.54% in India, 21.34% in Vietnam and only 3.07% in Thailand.

"The countries making progress in industrialisation are reducing the dependence on textile and clothing. That means, they are reducing and they are diversifying away. In that plot, Bangladesh appears as the super outlier and the country is nowhere in that kind of fitted line."

He also said this export concentration is very high and compared to the LDC average, World average, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and other competitors.

Between 2006 and 2021, Bangladesh added only 9 items, considering 4 digit HS code, in the export basket which generated earnings worth $823 million in 2021. During the same period, Vietnam added 41 new products having $145 billion export earnings in 2021. India and Thailand also achieved tremendous success at the same time, he added.

"Bangladesh has not been successful in diversifying its export basket for a long time," said the professor, adding that the country has failed to enjoy dynamic comparative advantage and the number of products where it has revealed comparative advantage is very low and it is growing at an escalating trend for Vietnam.

Dr Selim Raihan also presented the key challenges for exporters at the post-LDC period and said, "The top obstacles for export oriented firms are the prices and availability of raw materials, customs and trade regulations, port facilities, tax systems, skill labour, financing, and other issues like standard and certification, business licensing, transport, court system and complicated legal system."

He further noted that high import tariffs in Bangladesh are preventing the diversification of exports.

In 1990, Bangladesh had one of the highest tariff rates in the world, and even in 2020, Bangladesh maintained a very high average tariff rate, added.

"Bangladesh had more than 40% products with a tariff rate of more than 15% in 2022 which is 10.6% in India and 14.4% in Vietnam 14.4%."

It also ranks poorly in the ease of paying taxes, he said, adding that it ranked the 151th position in ease of paying taxes in 2020, per a survey of the PwC.

He also blamed the improper fiscal and monetary system and said the Bangladesh Bank managed a fixed exchange rate artificially over a long period. The interest rate capped at 9% for a long period when the inflation was at a rising trend.

He said the common problem of industrialisation is financing and that is extremely important for Export diversification.

He marked high rates of non-performing loans, weak capital market and weak financial penetration as major challenges of financing.

He said the domestic credit to the private sector by banks as the percentage of the GDP in Bangladesh was 38.8% in 2022. The rate was 70.7% in Bhutan, over 50% in India, 95% in Nepal, 128% in Malaysia and 121% in Vietnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zahid Hussain said there is some progress in the investment to GDP ratio, trade intensity and the share of industrial employment in total employment, but the rate of progress is decreasing.

"These ratios for Bangladesh are below levels that are observed across similar geographies.

If real exports per worker increase by 10%, GDP per worker increases by only 1.2%," he added.

"We seem to be tiring a little too early in the process of development," he said, emphasising the need to discuss export diversification.

Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director, Apex Footwear Limited and Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office. Photo: Collected

Also present at the event, Syed Nasim Manzur, managing director of Apex Footwear Limited, said transparency and certainty are vital to attract foreign investors.

"In the EPZ where there is no preferential treatment, there is a 55% share of non-RMG industries. While it is an 80-20 skew outside EPZ, it is 45-55 in EPZ. So, it is pretty clear from a layman's view that if there is no preferential treatment for a specific industry, there is scope for improvement for all industries."

He emphasised the need for reform to simplify export regulations, stating that innovation and simplification are crucial for increasing exports.

He also noted that even within India, states compete against each other and offer incentives to promote export diversification.

Dr Zaidi Sattar, chairman and chief executive, Policy Research Institute (PRI), said the main hurdle to Bangladesh's economic diversification lies in its policy framework, not competitiveness or export potential.

"We export a variety of products beyond garments, but their growth is hindered by an anti-export bias in tariffs. Despite past achievements, the nation faces a unique 'state-policy dualism,' impeding progress.

"Without tariff reduction and the elimination of anti-export biases, export diversification remains elusive. Amid global turmoil, it is crucial to address these policy challenges to sustain Bangladesh's growth trajectory," Sattar said.

After the presentation,Dr Syed Akhtar Mahmood, former lead private sector specialist, The World Bank Group, joined online and shared his thoughts on the presentation.

"If we go back 30 years, Bangladesh actually ranked higher than Vietnam in the economic complexity index," he said.

Mahmood highlighted the dynamic shift observed in the trajectory of the electronics sector, signalling potential opportunities for Bangladesh's economic diversification.

Drawing parallels between Bangladesh and Vietnam's developmental trajectories over the past three decades, he emphasised the significant gap in FDI inflows between the two nations, underscoring the need for strategic measures to attract greater investment.