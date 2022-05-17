Prioritise dev projects, spend wisely: PM Hasina 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the ministries to prioritise development projects and spend government funds wisely in a bid to tackle the ongoing global economic crisis.

She said that government spendings have to be controlled and if necessary brought down in order to be able to address the financial crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The premier made the remarks while delivering her introductory speech at the National Economic Council (NEC) held to the approve annual development programme (ADP) for FY2022-23.

Talking about the recent price hike of essentials, she mentioned that there are some countries in Europe where prices of essentials have been hiked from 17% per cent to 50%.

Sheikh Hasina said that scarcity of edible oil is going on in countries like Germany and the UK, where restrictions have been imposed on buying edible oil more than a littre at a time.

The inflation, the prime minister said, has hit the US at more than 8% and it will reach 10%.

Stating that the whole world is suffering due to this, she said, "The impact of these will be visible on us as well. The prices of imported items have increased.

"Cost of transportation [vessel rent] has increased while production saw a decline at the war area."

She urged the people to maintain austerity and control in using everything.

"If they do that they might not face any problem," she observed.

"The prices of essentials [at home] have increased due to the international factors and this has to be conveyed to the people," she furthered.

The prime minister said that her government is trying to increase the production using the country's fertile land to meet the domestic demands.

"For that purpose, I called upon all not to leave a single inch of land without cultivation. We will produce our own food for us and help others. We have to motive people that way," she said.

NEC on Tuesday approved a Tk2,46,066 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the next fiscal year prioritising the transport and communication, power and energy, education and health sectors.

A meeting in this regard was held at the NEC conference room in Dhaka.

NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.

As per the ADP outlay, the country's transport sector is getting an allocation of Tk70,696 crore while power and energy is getting Tk39,412 crore,

The government will provide some Tk1,53,066 crore (62.21%) from its own resources and around Tk93,000 crore (37.79%) will be collected from foreign sources as project support.

The size of the original ADP in the current fiscal year (FY22) was Tk2,25,324.14 crore which was later downsized at Tk2,07,550 crore.

The fresh ADP for FY23 is around 19% higher than the RADP of the current fiscal year.

