NBR mulls tracing imported cigarette papers as it smells tax evasion 

Economy

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 10:40 pm

Related News

NBR mulls tracing imported cigarette papers as it smells tax evasion 

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 10:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The National Board of Revenue wants to trace cigarette papers, which are imported by tobacco manufacturers and others, as the board suspects tax evasion with the illegal use of the papers.  

To this end, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a meeting on Tuesday asked the department concerned to come up with ideas about developing an application software for tracing the imported papers in real time.

The NBR meeting with its field-level officials at the NBR headquarters in the capital also reviewed the revenue collection situation of last month, several participants told The Business Standard.

The government's revenue collection slowed down in the month of September compared to that in the previous two months. Although VAT collection from local sources increased by 17% year-on-year during the month, the collection of import-level taxes, including VAT and customs duties, fell about 1.5%.

As the fall in revenue collection at the import level hit the country's overall revenue, the board emphasised increasing monitoring at the field-level and called for effective steps for preventing VAT and other tax dodging, the meeting participants said.

"The commercial import of cigarette papers is also allowed for the traders who are not involved in tobacco manufacturing, which is why we are unable to know whether the papers are used in a valid way or not," said a senior official at the Large Taxpayers Unit of the NBR, which collects the most VAT from the tobacco sector.

"Thus, we believe tax evasion is occurring with the imports of the cigarette papers. However, with the current traditional system, we are not able to trace the papers," he told TBS.

The revenue board should have a system for monitoring the proper use of the papers so that no one can dodge VAT and other taxes on tobacco items. "None but tobacco manufacturers should be allowed to import the papers."

Top News

NBR / cigarette / Tax evasion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

10h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

14h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

9h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

3h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka