MPO teachers, staff to also get 5% special incentive

Economy

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 07:11 pm

Related News

MPO teachers, staff to also get 5% special incentive

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 07:11 pm
MPO teachers, staff to also get 5% special incentive

Alongside public employees and pensioners, teachers and others under the government's Monthly Pay Order (MPO) system will also be entitled to a 5% yearly special incentive on their basic salaries. 

They will receive the incentive, no less than Tk1,000, every year on the first day of July.

According to a finance ministry notification, the special allocation came into effect on 1 July, 2023.

The government has decided to disburse a 5% yearly special incentive to public employees and pensioners on their basic salaries and allowances.

The incentive will also be provided to employees of civil, self-governed and state-owned organisations, banks, insurance and financial institutions, the Border Guard Bangladesh and the police force under the National Pay Scales, in accordance with Section-15 of the Public Service Act 2018.

The beneficiaries will receive the incentive, no less than Tk1,000 for government employees and a minimum of Tk500 for pensioners.

Government employees will get special pay at the rate of 5% on basic salary payable while pensioners, including the reinstated ones, will enjoy the same rate on net payable pension.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to pay 5% of basic salary, as a special incentive, to government employees and pensioners.

Bangladesh / Top News

MPO Teachers / Staff / special / incentive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June