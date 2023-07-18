MPO teachers, staff to also get 5% special incentive

Alongside public employees and pensioners, teachers and others under the government's Monthly Pay Order (MPO) system will also be entitled to a 5% yearly special incentive on their basic salaries.

They will receive the incentive, no less than Tk1,000, every year on the first day of July.

According to a finance ministry notification, the special allocation came into effect on 1 July, 2023.

The government has decided to disburse a 5% yearly special incentive to public employees and pensioners on their basic salaries and allowances.

The incentive will also be provided to employees of civil, self-governed and state-owned organisations, banks, insurance and financial institutions, the Border Guard Bangladesh and the police force under the National Pay Scales, in accordance with Section-15 of the Public Service Act 2018.

The beneficiaries will receive the incentive, no less than Tk1,000 for government employees and a minimum of Tk500 for pensioners.

Government employees will get special pay at the rate of 5% on basic salary payable while pensioners, including the reinstated ones, will enjoy the same rate on net payable pension.

Last month, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal to pay 5% of basic salary, as a special incentive, to government employees and pensioners.