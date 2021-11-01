Month-long tax return programme begins in Chattogram

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 03:25 pm

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 03:25 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A month-long income tax return and information dissemination programme has begun in Chattogram.

The tax commissioners inaugurated the programme today, 1 November, at the tax office of Zone 4 in the Agrabad CDA residential area of ​​Chattogram city.

The month-long programme provides e-TIN registration, acceptance of returns, issuance of receipts, provision of income tax return forms, invoices and citizen charters, income tax advice and information.

This programme will continue till 30 November and taxpayers will be able to file income tax returns in four tax areas of Chattogram.

Chattogram Tax Zone 3 Commissioner Syed Mohammad Abu Dawood at the opening ceremony said that it is the month of branding for the taxation department.

He urged his respected colleagues to serve the taxpayers with a smile.

SM Fazlul Haque, commissioner of tax zone 4, said it was not possible to organise an income tax fair this time considering the overall situation of the pandemic.

"However, we have made arrangements so that the taxpayers can submit income tax in a festive atmosphere. We will receive returns and provide services throughout the month", he added.

Tax Appellate Commissioner Manjuman Ara Begum, Additional Commissioner of Taxes Md Mahmudur Rahman and others spoke at the event convened by Deputy Commissioner of Taxes (Headquarters Administration) Md Farzanul Islam.

