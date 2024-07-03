Mobile phone subscriptions up by 13.6 lakh in May

In May, the four mobile phone operators in Bangladesh added 13.6 lakh new subscribers, while the number of internet users increased by 26.9 lakh, according to the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The total mobile phone subscriptions rose to 19.51 crore in the month of May, up from 19.37 crore in April, as all four operators saw an increase in subscribers.

Of them, the largest operator Grameenphone grew its subscriber base to 8.49 crore from 8.40 crore million, while the state-owned Teletalk added 20,000 new subscribers, bringing its total to 65.7 lakh.

Meanwhile, Robi Axiata's subscribers increased to 5.89 crore from 5.85 crore and Banglalink's subscriber count edged up to 4.47 crore, following a significant increase the previous month.

Since a large number of people use multiple mobile SIMs, the total subscription exceeded the country's population.

The Bangladesh Mobile Telecom Operators Association said over 40% of the population remains unconnected.

In terms of internet users, the number of mobile internet users grew to over 12.78 crore in May, up from 12.52 crore in April.

The number of fixed broadband internet users remained steady at 1.34 crore.