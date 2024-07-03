Mobile phone subscriptions up by 13.6 lakh in May

Economy

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:53 pm

Related News

Mobile phone subscriptions up by 13.6 lakh in May

The total mobile phone subscriptions rose to 19.51 crore in the month of May, up from 19.37 crore in April, as all four operators saw an increase in subscribers

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 11:53 pm
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS Creative
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS Creative

In May, the four mobile phone operators in Bangladesh added 13.6 lakh new subscribers, while the number of internet users increased by 26.9 lakh, according to the Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The total mobile phone subscriptions rose to 19.51 crore in the month of May, up from 19.37 crore in April, as all four operators saw an increase in subscribers.

Of them, the largest operator Grameenphone grew its subscriber base to 8.49 crore from 8.40 crore million, while the state-owned Teletalk added 20,000 new subscribers, bringing its total to 65.7 lakh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Robi Axiata's subscribers increased to 5.89 crore from 5.85 crore and Banglalink's subscriber count edged up to 4.47 crore, following a significant increase the previous month.

Since a large number of people use multiple mobile SIMs, the total subscription exceeded the country's population.

The Bangladesh Mobile Telecom Operators Association said over 40% of the population remains unconnected.

In terms of internet users, the number of mobile internet users grew to over 12.78 crore in May, up from 12.52 crore in April.

The number of fixed broadband internet users remained steady at 1.34 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mobile phone users / Mobile Phone Service / Mobile phone subscribers / mobile internet users / Internet Users

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

5h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

9h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

2h | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

2h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

4h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

1h | Videos