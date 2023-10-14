Ministries must work in unison to control commodity prices: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan has said swift coordination is needed among the commerce, industries, and food ministries to effectively control commodity prices with a single streamlined approach.

Given the abrupt fluctuations in commodity prices, these ministries should make quick decisions on imports in response to sudden price spikes, the minister said yesterday at a shadow parliament debate organised by Debate for Democracy.

"When onion prices increased, the commerce minister initially considered importing, but later hesitated, resulting in no decrease in prices," he said at the programme.

Onion imports took months to initiate, leading to a subsequent drop in prices, the minister said. "My main point is to work quickly. It is not enough to say good things. You have to take action immediately."

Alluding to western movies, Mannan said the ministers [food, commerce, industries] should keep their "hands on the trigger" to start importing any product that experiences inflation.

He mentioned that it does not take a long time to import but there is a lack of coordination. He acknowledged that ministries need to consider protecting the country's interests before going for imports.

The planning minister further said the mid-term task of the government should be to increase the stock of daily necessities to keep the market under control and the long-term task should be to increase production.

"As the prime minister said, not even an inch of land can be kept vacant. Mechanising agriculture, sustaining the supply of agricultural inputs, and ensuring financial support in agriculture are an imperative," he added.

Regarding extortion during transportation of goods, the planning minister said, "I think extortion has been reduced. I often go to Sylhet and now I don't see the road blocked with bamboo like it was in the 1980s."

AHM Shafiquzzaman, the director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), who was seated beside the minister, said, "Now extortion is done through paper notes."

In reply, MA Mannan assured it will be monitored if such extortions occur, adding, "We have to deal with legislation to regulate the product market."

The minister also lauded the DNCRP chief by saying "the country needs more people like Shafiquzzaman."

The DNCRP DG said the country's flawed marketing system results in both farmers and consumers suffering due to middlemen exploiting the situation.

Debate for Democracy Chairman Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiran presided over the debate on the topic of the private sector's commitment to control prices of agricultural products.