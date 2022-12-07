Mannan hopeful of achieving cent percent ADP implementation rate

Planning Minister MA Mannan today expressed his optimism about achieving cent percent implementation rate in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the current fiscal year (FY23) despite the impacts of the war (Russia-Ukraine) and ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.

"Our target for attaining ADP implementation rate is 100%. We don't want to achieve less than cent percent implementation rate. But, quite often we can't reach to that land mark," he said.

The Planning Minister said this while talking to a group of journalists at his ministry office in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area today.

He said that the implementation rate sometimes exceeds 100 percent in case of any individual project, but on the whole the implementation rate hovers around 92 to 94 percent at the year end.

"The month of December is passing and hopefully we'll achieve cent percent implementation rate at the end of the fiscal year. But, it's quite difficult now to say exactly to what percent it will reach," Mannan said, adding that no country in the world could reach 100 percent implementation rate in their development programme even the advanced economies like England.

Mannan said although there is a perception among the commoners that there is often delay in the project implementation process, but the government is not concerned over the matter.

According to the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning, the ADP implementation rate during the July-October period of the current fiscal year (FY23) reached 12.64 percent with an expenditure of Taka 32,358.50 crore.

The ADP implementation rate during the July-October period of the last fiscal year (FY22) totaled 13.06 percent with an expenditure of Taka 30,919.16 crore. The total ADP allocation in the current fiscal year is Taka 2,56,003.27 crore.

Asked about the current trend of foreign aid flow to Bangladesh, the minister said that there is a huge pipeline of foreign aid to Bangladesh and the government is trying to avail that support through various means.

But, he said the austerity measures of the government might have reduced slightly the demand of (foreign aid) for which there could have been an impact on the overall commitments and disbursements.

He also cited delay in land acquisition as one of the major problem towards smooth implementation of the development schemes.

Mannan said that the government machinery especially the Ministry of Land has pursued many means like digitization of land records system, but those could hardly minimize the hassles in the land acquisition process.

He also informed that the government is trying to ensure that the project directors remain in their respective project sites to ensure smooth supervision of projects.

Asked whether the shortage of US dollars is putting an impact on the implementation of development projects, the minister replied in the negative adding that alongside the project assistance portion, the government is also trying to utilize fully the fund from the Government of Bangladesh portion in the ADP.