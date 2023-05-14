Mango export target more than doubled to 4,000 tonnes this year

Economy

Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury
14 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 02:16 pm

The growth of exportable mango plantations, modern orchard management, and the creation of new markets have all contributed to a steady increase in mango exports from Bangladesh to various countries and regions, including the Middle East and Europe, in recent years. The trend is expected to continue this season.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing about 10,000 tonnes of exportable mangoes in the country this season. On the other hand, fruit exporters aim to export 4,000 tonnes of the country's national fruit in the current fiscal year 2022-23, more than double the 1,757 tonnes exported last year.

The export price per kilogram of mangoes, excluding air freight charges, ranges between Tk150 and Tk160, said exporters, adding that the country is expected to earn some $600,000 or Tk64 crore from mango exports this year.

Last year, seven mango varieties, including Khirshapat, Gopalbhog, Himsagar, Langra, and Amrapali were exported from Bangladesh, bringing in some $236,027. The government provides a 20% cash incentive on the exports of mangoes as an agri product.

Currently, Bangladeshi mangoes are exported to more than 15 countries, among which are the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan, Switzerland, Great Britain, India, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Nepal, Sweden, Singapore, and Swaziland. Just five years ago, mangoes were exported to 2-3 countries only.

SM Jahangir Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Fruits, Vegetables and Allied Product Exporter's Association, told The Business Standard that the association is in contact with buyers from different countries. He expressed his hope that the actual export of mangoes will exceed the target this year.

Exporters said the mango export season is from May to July. This year, mango export will start in the third week of May, they added.

Imran Hossain, assistant director of Shaon Traders, a vegetable and fruit exporter based in Satkhira, said, "We are going to start exporting mangoes for the first time this season. Earlier, we exported vegetables, guavas, and other fruits, but this season we will export 100 tonnes of mangoes of different varieties, including Gopalbhog and Gobindabhog. Mango exports to England and Portugal will begin in the last week of May."

The mango production target for the current fiscal year in Bangladesh is 23.35 lakh tonnes, the same as last year's production. However, thanks to a bumper yield this season caused by timely flowering of mango trees and no natural calamities harming the flowers, the DAE expects the actual production to be 28 lakh tonnes, approximately 20% more than the target.

KJM Abdul Awal, acting director of the Horticulture Wing of the DAE, stated that if the impending Cyclone Mocha does not damage the mango orchards in the hill tract region, the country will see a record-high mango output this year.

According to mango exporters, commercial mango cultivation is on the rise in Bangladesh, resulting in increased exports. They believe that by meeting domestic demand, exports can be increased several times.

However, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, director of the Exportable Mango Production project under the DAE, mentioned that the quantity of mango exports cannot be increased in different European countries due to the lack of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) certified mango orchards for mango export.

He added that the government is working to create certified mango orchards in Bangladesh, and the efforts will show results in the next one or two years, which will ultimately increase mango exports.

Arifur Rahman also noted that mangoes produced in the Chattogram Hill Tracts are yet to come under the export process. "The export of the banana mango variety is in progress", he noted, adding, "If this export is possible, mango exports from Bangladesh will increase."

