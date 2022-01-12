Lockdown not a solution, we must keep going: FBCCI Chief

The viable solution to curb the upward trend of Covid-19 cases cannot be another lockdown, according to FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

"We find it (lockdown) worrisome as no country in the world has ever succeeded by imposing lockdown," Jashim Uddin said while speaking at the "Meet the Reporters" programme organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Wednesday.

He also made the call to keep moving forward with mass awareness in place.

"Lockdown is not a solution. The more lockdowns a country has had, the more damages its economy incurred. Some countries even reported a 10% negative growth," FBCCI Chief said while hoping that the government will not resort to lockdown this time.

Meanwhile, he warned that the country's economy will suffer enormously if any measure like lockdown is imposed.

He also noted during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, garment factories in the country were closed for 13 to 14 days and lost 10% of its employees as a result.

"We should try to find an alternate solution to shutting down of the organisations," FBCCI President added while suggesting that sporting face masks can help curb the virus spread by 80%.

DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib were present on the occasion.