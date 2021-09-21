Loan recovery zero for five banks in April-June 

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
21 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 11:23 am

Related News

Loan recovery zero for five banks in April-June 

They are Community Bank, ICB Islami Bank, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Mutual Trust Bank and Union Bank

Sakhawat Prince
21 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 11:23 am
Representational image
Representational image

Five private banks could not even retrieve a single penny of their disbursed loans in the April-June period. 

They are Community Bank, ICB Islami Bank, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Mutual Trust Bank and Union Bank. 

State-owned Agrani Bank also put up a poor show with only 0.11% recovery of regular loans, while IFIC Bank's recovery was 0.3%,  

During the three months, the overall recovery rate of regular loans was 17.7%, while the amount of loans disbursed during the time stood at around Tk19,793 crore, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

On the other hand, as of June, the amount of default loans that 24 scheduled banks could realise was less than 1%. 

AB Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, ICB Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, Midland Bank, Modhumoti Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, NRB Global Bank, One Bank, Padma Bank, Premier Bank, Southeast Bank, and Standard Bank witnessed less than 1% recovery of default loans.

The situation of foreign banks in retrieving default loans is even worse as Citibank NA, HSBC, and Woori Bank witnessed zero recovery.  

Bank Alfalah could realise only 1% or Tk3 lakh of its default loans, while the recovery rate of Habib Bank was 0.3%.

As of June, loans amounting to Tk11.40 lakh crore were disbursed, of which, Tk95,243 crore were defaulted. 

In April-June, the amount recovered stood at Tk1,075 crore, meaning that the overall rate is 1.89%. 

The Bangladesh Bank gave the loan moratorium facility to borrowers to cushion the Covid-19 fallout for the entire 2020. But borrowers will enjoy the repayment pause based on the bank-client relationship. 

Banks cannot classify any loans if borrowers repay 25% of instalments by December this year, according to the central bank circular.

Bangladesh / Top News / Banking

loan recovery / private banks / Bangladesh Bank / Community Bank / Mutual Trust Bank / Agrani Bank

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

20h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly