Less people selling dollars in kerb market

Amid the Bangladesh Bank's increased surveillance on dollar transactions in the open market, the number of dollar sellers was seen less in the kerb market on Monday.

Though there are plenty of customers in the kerb market to buy dollars at Tk108 today, the number of dollar sellers is few, claimed money changers.

Money exchanges are buying dollars from customers at a rate of Tk107, said owners of money exchanges at the capitals Paltan, Motijheel and Baitul Mukarram areas.

A money changer said, there are a good number of customers buying dollars in the kerb market today. However, the number of people selling dollars is low.

Also, many money exchangers are afraid to buy and sell dollars in the kerb market due to strict monitoring of the law enforcement agencies, he added.

The price of the dollar reached an all-time high of Tk112 per dollar on 26 July. The price was reduced to Tk108 the next day, which again rose by Tk2 the next day.

The central bank deployed 10 teams in Dhaka to inspect foreign currency transactions after some money changers allegedly charged as much as Tk112 taka per dollar last week.