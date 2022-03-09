LDC transition may not be smoother anymore

Economy

Shams Mahmud
09 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 11:04 pm

Related News

LDC transition may not be smoother anymore

Shams Mahmud
09 March, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 11:04 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh will face the inflationary effect of US sanction on Russian oil as the effects will trickle down to the internal economy.

Freight costs will go up as well as raw materials in industries where petro products are used. Fertiliser costs will go up that in other words will force the government to give further subsidies. Otherwise, the spiralling prices of food items and vegetables will skyrocket.

Industries that use electricity and gas will also suffer because of the same issue. Our cost of production will significantly go up.

This will hurt our exports in terms of competitiveness as our market peers such as Turkey, Pakistan and India have devalued local currencies against US dollar significantly. The coming years are crucial to build a competitive industry due to graduating from LDC status. This will make it harder to have a smooth transition.

Our mega projects may get affected too, as the government has to provide more support to the ongoing schemes now.

Shams Mahmud spoke to TBS Staff Reporter Jasim Uddin over the phone.

Bangladesh / Top News

LDC / LDC graduation / DCCI President Shams Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

Bangladesh should optimise its energy consumption

1h | Features
Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

9h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

10h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

12h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

2h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

2h | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market