LC opening halves in six months

Economy

Sakhawat Prince
17 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

LC opening halves in six months

Sakhawat Prince
17 November, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:52 pm

The number of LCs opened in the country has halved in the last six months due to various conditions imposed on the import of products to preserve the country's dollar reserves.

The amount of imports to the country has been decreasing continuously since April this year. LCs involving $9.80 billion were opened in the country in March this year, which decreased to $8.42 billion in April. Since then the volume of LCs has been decreasing steadily.

In September, LCs involving $6.51 billion were opened in the country. Then there was a sharp drop in October, when LCs involving $4.72 billion were opened.

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

In October last year LCs involving $7.42 billion were opened – which was $2.7 billion or 36.38% higher than that in the same month this year.

People involved in the sector said previously the banks had a shortage of dollars, but they used to pay the import liabilities by buying remittances at a higher price. That opportunity closed due implementing a single dollar exchange rate. Consequently, opening LCs at most of the banks has decreased.

The Bangladesh Bank has started regulating LC opening in various ways to overcome the dollar crisis. It started implementing an LC margin on imports from April this year. However, the central bank is selling dollars to meet the liabilities of importing daily essentials.

The Treasury head of a private bank said at the beginning of last June, small companies faced problems opening LCs, but big traders could open them. Currently, even the big corporations are facing problems opening LCs too.

The managing director of a private bank told TBS on condition of anonymity, "Most of the banks have been facing a dollar crisis due to a decrease in remittance and export income of the country. About 20 banks have negative net open positions in foreign currency. So I am personally concerned about saving dollars rather than opening LCs at my bank."

Remittance inflow to the country decreased by about 15% in the last fiscal year compared to the previous one. In the first two months of the current fiscal year, the pace of remittance inflow picked up slightly but then it declined sharply.

Experts said under-invoicing and over-invoicing of imported goods were also a reason for the dollar crisis, which prompted the central bank to impose LC margin.

In a meeting with top officials of commercial banks on Monday, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said for years traders have been opening LCs by showing the product prices higher or lower than they actually are. Oranges, apples, dates and cars were under-invoiced by showing low prices. As a result, the country was deprived of taxes. Besides, the traders have been collecting dollars from abroad through hundi to pay LC liabilities for imported goods, depriving the country of remittances.

He further said those who have been doing such things cannot avoid responsibility in any way and necessary actions will be taken against them.

Earlier, on 31 October, the chief officer of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit Md Masud Biswas said, there has been over-invoicing of up to 200% in some of the imported products during the dollar crisis. As there is a duty of up to 150-800% on car imports, car importers can take advantage of this scope.

Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, said, "The Bangladesh Bank should have imposed conditions on imports earlier. Our trade deficit was the highest in the last fiscal year. During that time many unnecessary products were imported."

He said imports have increased by about 35% in the last year, but there were no signs that industrial productivity has increased as a result of that. Through these imports, a lot of money has been laundered abroad. In order to increase production, the country has to increase imports related to productive sectors. Otherwise, inflation will increase.

Meanwhile, the dollar crisis is not ending even though the imports are decreasing. The central bank sold $7.62 billion in the last fiscal year. In the current fiscal year, dollar sales have been increasing to meet the government's import expenditure even though there is some moderation.

The central bank has sold $5.87 billion dollars so far in this fiscal year.

The country's reserves stood at $48 billion in August last year. As of 16 November, the reserves stood at $34.24 billion.

The Bangladesh Bank sold around $69 million at Tk97 yesterday for government imports.

The commercial banks have been buying remittance dollars at maximum Tk107. They encashed export proceeds at Tk103.50 per dollar.

Bangladesh / Top News / Banking

letter of credit / LC / Forex

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday