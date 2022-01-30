 Lack of skilled manpower a major obstacle in achieving dev targets: FBCCI

Economy

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

 Lack of skilled manpower a major obstacle in achieving dev targets: FBCCI

It also calls for the recruitment of skilled manpower in government offices to meet the challenges in the post-LDC period

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 06:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), said the lack of skilled manpower has become a major obstacle in achieving development targets.  

"The government must focus on creating skilled manpower to achieve various economic and development goals. Therefore, it has become imperative to harmonize the formal education curriculum with industry," he was addressing the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on National Economic Policy and Planning, 8th Five Year Plan, SDG and Vision 2041 held at FBCCI Icon on Sunday.

Md Jashim Uddin said the garment factories are running with a 15 to 20% skilled manpower shortage. There is a lack of necessary skills required in the industry although there is no shortage of highly educated youths in the country. Therefore, entrepreneurs have to depend on foreigners for various positions of management.

The president of the apex trade body called upon the National Skills Development Authority to be more dynamic said a press release.

He also called for the recruitment of skilled manpower in government offices to meet the challenges in the graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

"In future, the free trade agreement should be signed, new strategies should be adopted to protect local industries after becoming a developing country. Therefore, the government agencies will need more dynamic and skilled manpower to deal with the more complex global trade issues," the FBCCI chief said.

Md Jashim Uddin also called upon the government agencies to consult with the private sector before formulating policies as the policies formed without consultation often makes difficult to implement as they do not reflect the field level realities.

Earlier, the members of the standing committee spoke on economic development as well as reduction of inequality, improvement of education, industry-academia linkage, formulation of a national strategy on the 4IR, women empowerment, and increase in the use of renewable energy.

The industrialisation of the country is mainly stuck in Dhaka and Chattogram. Establishing economic zones across the country alone cannot decentralise the industry unless a township is built, they added.

Nadia Binte Amin, the director-in-charge of the committee, said the SME sector contributes up to 80% to the economies of developed countries. In Bangladesh, this is only 60%. 

"Government policy cooperation needs to be further enhanced to harness the potential of the SME sector," she added. 

AKM Shamsuddoha, chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting. FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Md Naser, Syed Almas Kabir, Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Advisor Manzur Ahmed, Standing Committee Members Shamim Ahmed, Tasfia Jasim, ASM Mainuddin, Syed Habib Ali, Munir Ahmed, Ayesha Siddique, Shamima Shirin and Md Nazmul Islam were also present.

FBCCI / Standing committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

5h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

7h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

8h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

4h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March