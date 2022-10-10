Kosovo mulls trade relations in SME sector with BD 

Economy

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

Kosovo mulls trade relations in SME sector with BD 

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti finds huge potential to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Kosovo by improving mutual ties and enhancing commercial activities among the SME entrepreneurs of both the countries.  

"About 92% of the total entrepreneurs of Kosovo are from SME sector and there is zero duty on the business operation profit. Kosovo also uses Euro as its currency," said Kreshnik Ahmeti during a call on meeting on Monday with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) leaders at a city hotel.    

These facilities could be encouraging for the Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest there, he added.

Besides, Kreshnik Ahmeti proposed to form a 'Joint Economic Committee' and organise B2B forum.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that  Bangladeshi investors should invest more in the Balkans region to expand the country's export market there. 

He stressed on increased communication between the private sector businesses of the two countries and expanding activities of trade bodies to boost bilateral trade with Kosovo.

Bangladesh established its diplomatic relations with Kosovo in 2018, and the volume of bilateral trade stood at $0.31 million in 2020, that rose to $1.41 million in 2021, which mainly included readymade garments and medicine.

DCCI president also proposed organising virtual B2B sessions between the businesses of the two countries to know each other and strengthen ties, considering the geographical location.

Kosovo can also hire IT professionals, engineers and skilled workforce from Bangladesh, said Rizwan Rahman. 

Top News

Kosovo / SME Sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

27m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

42m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows