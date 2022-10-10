Kosovo mulls trade relations in SME sector with BD 

Visiting Deputy Foreign Minister of Kosovo Kreshnik Ahmeti finds huge potential to boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Kosovo by improving mutual ties and enhancing commercial activities among the SME entrepreneurs of both the countries.

"About 92% of the total entrepreneurs of Kosovo are from SME sector and there is zero duty on the business operation profit. Kosovo also uses Euro as its currency," said Kreshnik Ahmeti during a call on meeting on Monday with the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) leaders at a city hotel.

These facilities could be encouraging for the Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to invest there, he added.

Besides, Kreshnik Ahmeti proposed to form a 'Joint Economic Committee' and organise B2B forum.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that Bangladeshi investors should invest more in the Balkans region to expand the country's export market there.

He stressed on increased communication between the private sector businesses of the two countries and expanding activities of trade bodies to boost bilateral trade with Kosovo.

Bangladesh established its diplomatic relations with Kosovo in 2018, and the volume of bilateral trade stood at $0.31 million in 2020, that rose to $1.41 million in 2021, which mainly included readymade garments and medicine.

DCCI president also proposed organising virtual B2B sessions between the businesses of the two countries to know each other and strengthen ties, considering the geographical location.

Kosovo can also hire IT professionals, engineers and skilled workforce from Bangladesh, said Rizwan Rahman.