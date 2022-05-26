Korean HKD Group to invest $35m in Bepza Economic Zone

Economy

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

Korean HKD Group to invest $35m in Bepza Economic Zone

HKD Bangladesh would be the 5th venture of HKD Group with Bepza

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 05:13 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

South Korean company HKD Bangladesh Limited is going to establish tents, tent accessories, camping furniture and camping equipment manufacturing industry in the Bepza Economic Zone.

It will invest $35.03 million where 6,650 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, read a press release by the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza).

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza, and Chul Hee Kim, chief operating officer (COO) of HKD Bangladesh Limited, signed an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Thursday at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman was present at the agreement signing ceremony.

The company will produce annually 18.8 million pcs of tents, backpacks, bags, steel poles, fibre glass poles, travellers' bags, gazebos, screen houses, cots, pet carriers, camping furniture, chair, tables, float tube bag, wagons, tarp, trolley, purse, steel wire, walking stick, steel accessories, steel ferrule, steel peg, O-ring, D-ring, steel trips, revert, screw, washer, steel bracket, nut with washer, tent accessory, cotton blinder, wallet/purse, bag accessory and sleeping bag.

HKD is a fully foreign owned company that started its operation in 1990 in Chattogram Export Processing Zone.

HKD Bangladesh Limited would be the 5th venture of HKD Group with Bepza.

The group has four operational enterprises in Chattogram and Karnaphuli export processing zones which invested about $100 million in producing tents, camping equipment and readymade garments. Around 10,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in those factories.

Mentionable, including HKD Bangladesh Limited, Bepza approved a total of eight companies to set up industries in the Bepza Economic Zone.

The proposed investment of the other seven companies which have already signed the lease agreement is $120.11 million where 35,000 Bangladeshis are working.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Project Director of Bepza EZ Md Hafizur Rahman were present during the signing ceremony.

Top News / Infrastructure

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) / Korean Investment in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

6h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

7h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 latest exciting movies

5 latest exciting movies

59m | Videos
Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

6h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

8h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh