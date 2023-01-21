Kamal urges WB to extend more support in mega projects

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: Collected
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Photo: Collected

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today urged the World Bank to extend more support in mega projects of Bangladesh and also to make capital Dhaka more livable to make memorable the 50 year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank.

Kamal also opined that the World Bank can exchange the experiences of other countries towards ensuring smooth graduation of Bangladesh from the LDCs.

The finance minister made the request when visiting Managing Director (operations) of the Word Bank Axel van Trotsenburg met him at a city hotel Saturday, said a Finance Ministry press release.

Terming the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Bangladesh, Kamal thanked the Washington-based lending agency for extending support in Bangladesh's education, health, power, disaster management and in various development projects especially as budget support during the pandemic as well as providing support for procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

He also stressed on strong and fruitful participation of the World Bank in Bangladesh's various socio-economic development initiatives.

In response, the World Bank managing director lauded highly the economic development of Bangladesh over the years especially the unprecedented successes of the country in poverty alleviation.

He also praised the time befitting steps of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in facing the pandemic.

The WB managing director also reiterated his lending agency's stance to help Bangladesh reach its desired target of becoming a higher mid-income country.

During the meeting, they also discussed about the draft Country Partnership Framework (CPF) prioritizing on turning Bangladesh as a higher mid-income country.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, World Bank Vice President for South Asia region Martin Raiser, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck were present, among others, on the occasion.
 

