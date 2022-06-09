Japan to give Tk11,000cr for two projects

Economy

Saifuddin Saif
09 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 12:14 pm

Related News

Japan to give Tk11,000cr for two projects

Saifuddin Saif
09 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 12:14 pm
A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Tokyo will provide Dhaka with 16.58 billion Japanese yen or Tk11,306 crore, for two projects under Japan's 43 ODA (official development assistance) loan package.

Of that, 133,399 million yen or around Tk9,093 crore, will go to the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5 Northern Route) and 34,462 million yen to the Southern Chattogram Regional Development project.

Officials at the Economic Relations Department (ERD) said funding for the two projects was finalised at a virtual meeting on 31 May.

Representatives from their headquarters and the Dhaka office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) attended the meeting.

Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, additional secretary at the Economic Relations Division (ERD), said they are preparing to sign the loan agreement with Jica.

"The deal could be signed in June but the date is yet to be set," he added.

The Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5: Northern Route), will build out a 20km metro rail line. There will be a 6.5km elevated metro rail from Hemayetpur to Aminbazar and a 13.5km underground metro rail from Aminbazar to Bhatara.

In September 2019, the project received government approval.

The project will cost a total of Tk41,238 crore, of which Tk29,117 crore will come from Jica.

In 2020, Jica already provided 55,696 million Japanese yen (Tk4,528 crore) for the project. Now, the development agency is providing the second tranche of financing.

According to the implementing agency, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), a feasibility study and basic design have been completed for launching the metro rail from Hemayetpur to Bhatara by 2028.

Work on various surveys, detailed design, and land acquisition is now ongoing. The detailed design is 51.60% completed, it added.

Land acquisition is 60% completed for the first east-west MRT corridor of Dhaka being constructed on this route.

Md Aftab Hossain Khan, project director of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5): Northern Route said, "It will take another year to start construction on the route. The loan agreement with Jica will be signed for the second time next June."

"The agreement signed in August 2020 for the first phase of the project is being spent now," he added.

The standard of living for residents of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts, will also improve with the infrastructure development under the Southern Chattogram Regional Development project, the second project besides Dhaka's metrorail, partly funded by Jica.

Bangladesh / Top News

Japan / Bangladesh-Japan / Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) / JICA / Foreign Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

4h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

2h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

3h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

4h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

16h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble