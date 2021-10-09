IT entrepreneurs demand a decrease in VAT on social media advertisement

Young IT entrepreneurs have demanded 5% VAT on placing an advertisement on social media instead of 15% that is effective currently.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment affairs advisor to the prime minister, wholeheartedly endorsed this demand and assured the IT professionals that he would raise the issue with the premier.

He was addressing a views-exchange meeting with ICT entrepreneurs on Saturday, organised on the occasion of bringing 22 unions of Nawabganj and Dohar upazilas under broadband internet connection.

At the programme, Junaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for information and communication technology, listened to various proposals and problems of the ICT entrepreneurs, including low speed of internet, and assured to resolve the issues.

He said Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre is being constructed at Nawabganj spending Tk78 crore. The construction will be completed next December.

At the event, Salman F Rahman, said tech giants like Samsung are coming to Bangladesh to make mobile phones as the country is going digital.

He said the per capita income is now $2,227 as the country is developing.

Notable, the government is implementing a project to build a Tk130 crore high-tech park and Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre at Nawabganj in Dhaka. Salman F Rahman and Junaid Ahmed Palak visited the project areas on Saturday.

High-tech park officials said 2600 unions across the country have already been brought under broadband internet connections.