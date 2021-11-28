International Investment Summit 2021 kicks off 

The two-day International Investment Summit 2021 has begun in the city aiming to brand the new Bangladesh among investors from around the world.

Some 2,574 participants have registered to attend the summit hosted by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

At least 465 foreigners representing their countries or international investment firms joined the event on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the summit around 10am.

Due to the pandemic, participants would join the summit both in person and virtually, said Bida Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam at a press conference on Saturday.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, the prime minister's private sector development and investment advisor, said Bangladesh is witnessing increasing interest of investors from an expanding range of countries that are considered to be potential sources of investments.

He mentioned investors from Scandinavian countries, for example, are expressing their interest in Bangladesh.

Saudi Arabia's transport and logistics minister, vice-minister of their Ministry of Investments, and a high-level business delegation have joined the summit.

Many members of the Turkish investors' community, alongside those from the United States, Europe, and Asian countries would join the programme, while ministers from India, China, and Japan would address the audience virtually.

The summit with the tagline "Bangladesh: Discover Limitless Opportunities" will have 14 separate sessions, of which 11 will be dedicated to different sectors that include blue economy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, capital market, power and energy, the fourth industrial revolution, financial services, agribusiness, leather and leather goods, apparel, electrical and electronics manufacturing.

The country's increasing investment competitiveness, improving business environment, opportunities that the 100 special economic zones are creating would be communicated with the potential investors alongside the story of the rise of Bangladesh's economy.

