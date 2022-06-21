Intermarket dollar price rises to Tk92.95 Tuesday 

The intermarket exchange rate of dollar has increased to Tk92.95 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the exchange rate was Tk92.90.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, the dollar price has risen more than ten times in the last two months

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam confirmed the matter and said the rate fluctuates in the intermarket based on the market.

He also noted that the central bank sold $114 million on Tuesday.

However, the central bank did not sell any dollars on Sunday and Monday this week.

Last month, the dollar rose to a record high of Tk102 in the open market. The dollar is now being traded at Tk97.99 in the open market